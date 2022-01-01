Catherine FENASSE (RICHARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Robespierre- Rueil malmaison 1959 - 1964
-
INSTITUTION MAINTENON- Chatou 1965 - 1969
-
Institut Formation Soins Infirmiers De L'hôpital M.fourestier- Nanterre 1972 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine FENASSE (RICHARD)
-
Vit à :
CARRY LE ROUET, France
-
Née le :
11 juin 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
