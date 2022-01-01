Catherine FLOHIC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Trignac 1968 - 1975
Collège Julien Lambot- Certemery 1976 - 1980
FRANCOIS BLANCHOT- Saint nazaire 1980 - 1982
Lycée Professionnel François Blancho- Saint nazaire
bep commerce option vente1980 - 1982
Parcours club
Amicale Laïque Centre- Trignac 1975 - 1978
ASCT- Trignac 1978 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Auchan- TRIGNAC 1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine FLOHIC
Vit à :
SAINT MALO DE GUERSAC, France
Née le :
15 févr. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J ai 2 fils romain 23 ans et bastien 20 ans
Profession :
HOTESSE D ACCUEIL
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2