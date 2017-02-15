Catherine FROMHOLTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Décathlon  - Vendeuse habillement multisports (Commercial)

     -  HOUDEMONT 1996 - 1999

  • Slh-france  - NÃ©gociateur immobilier (Commercial)

     -  Nancy 1999 - 2001

  • Societe Lorraine D'habitat  - ChargÃ©e de la vente du patrimoine immobilier (Commercial)

     -  Nancy 1999 - 2001

  • GES  - VRP (Commercial)

     -  Saint jory 2001 - 2004

  • Axa Prévoyance Et Patrimoine  - Agent GÃ©nÃ©ral PrÃ©voyance & Patrimoine (Profession libÃ©rale)

     -  Epernay 2005 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Catherine FROMHOLTZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    ANNECY, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    18 nov. 1973 (48 ans)

    Bonjour à vous tous qui m'avez connu de près ou de loin...

  • Profession :

    AGENT GENERAL AXA PREVOYANCE ET PATRIMOINE

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

