Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GAMBETTA- Chaumont 1976 - 1977
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Chaumont 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Camille Saint Saëns-c.e.s. Nord- Chaumont 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Camille Saint-saens- Chaumont 1984 - 1988
-
LYCEE EDME BOUCHARDON- Chaumont 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée E Bouchardon- Chaumont 1988 - 1991
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1991 - 1997
-
Ufr Staps ( Fac De Sport)- Nancy 1997 - 1999
Parcours club
-
ECAC- Chaumont
Joueuse1977 - 1991
-
ES THAON BASKET- Thaon les vosges
Joueuse et Arbitre1995 - 1997
-
Espérance De Toul- Toul
Arbitre1997 - 1999
-
SLUC- Nancy
Arbitre1999 - 2001
-
Ligue Lorraine De Basket Ball- Nancy
SecrÃ©taire GÃ©nÃ©rale Adjointe2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Décathlon - Vendeuse habillement multisports (Commercial)- HOUDEMONT 1996 - 1999
-
Slh-france - NÃ©gociateur immobilier (Commercial)- Nancy 1999 - 2001
-
Societe Lorraine D'habitat - ChargÃ©e de la vente du patrimoine immobilier (Commercial)- Nancy 1999 - 2001
-
GES - VRP (Commercial)- Saint jory 2001 - 2004
-
Axa Prévoyance Et Patrimoine - Agent GÃ©nÃ©ral PrÃ©voyance & Patrimoine (Profession libÃ©rale)- Epernay 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine FROMHOLTZ
-
Vit Ã :
ANNECY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
18 nov. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à vous tous qui m'avez connu de près ou de loin...
Profession :
AGENT GENERAL AXA PREVOYANCE ET PATRIMOINE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - - Hongrie - - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
