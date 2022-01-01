Catherine GILBERT (CRAPART) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Thiers 1967 - 1975
-
Collège Saint Pierre- Courpiere 1975 - 1978
-
PONTEL- Thiers 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Sainte-jeanne D'arc- Thiers 1978 - 1979
-
Cours Pigier- Clermont ferrand 1980 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine GILBERT (CRAPART)
-
Vit à :
VILLOSANGES, France
-
Née en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
BOULANGERE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine GILBERT (CRAPART) a ajouté Ecole Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine GILBERT (CRAPART) a ajouté 5 photos à son album 22 janvier