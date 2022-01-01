RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ThiaisLe résultat du brevet à Thiais
Catherine GRAVES (HIVET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ces Politzer Ivry Sur Seine- Ivry sur seine 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Romain Rolland, Vitry-- Vitry sur seine 1979 - 1982
-
IUT CHIMIE- Orsay 1983 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine GRAVES (HIVET)
-
Vit à :
THIAIS, France
-
Née le :
9 avril 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine GRAVES (HIVET) a ajouté IUT CHIMIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine GRAVES (HIVET) a ajouté Lycée Romain Rolland, Vitry- à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine GRAVES (HIVET) a ajouté Ces Politzer Ivry Sur Seine à son parcours scolaire