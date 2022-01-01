Catherine LARDAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Catherine LARDAN

  • Vit Ã  :

    VALENCE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    10 fÃ©vr. 1960 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante de gestion

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :