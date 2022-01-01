Catherine LE BRAS (BELLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HENRI BARBUSSE- Alfortville 1966 - 1970
-
AUGUSTE RENOIR- Maisons alfort 1973 - 1976
-
Lycée Eugene Delacroix- Maisons alfort 1976 - 1980
-
Université Paris 12- Creteil 1980 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LE BRAS (BELLET)
-
Vit à :
LA QUEUE EN BRIE, France
-
Née le :
4 sept. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine LE BRAS (BELLET) a ajouté Université Paris 12 à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LE BRAS (BELLET) a ajouté Lycée Eugene Delacroix à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LE BRAS (BELLET) a ajouté AUGUSTE RENOIR à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LE BRAS (BELLET) a ajouté ECOLE HENRI BARBUSSE à son parcours scolaire