Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
INSTITUT DU BON SAUVEUR- Saint lo 1975 - 1979
-
Institut D'agneaux- Saint lo 1979 - 1982
-
ICAD- Paris 1983 - 1985
-
CPSS TRUDAINE- Paris 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Banque De Gestion Privee-sib- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
LABORATOIRES LAVIPHARM- Paris 1996 - 1999
-
PARFUMS CHRISTIAN DIOR- Saint jean de braye 2000 - 2007
-
Le Télégramme- Vannes 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LE CARPENTIER
-
Vit à :
ARRADON, France
-
Née le :
16 déc. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
