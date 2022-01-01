Catherine LEQUEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Clichy
du CP au CM21968 - 1973
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Clichy
de la 6Ã¨me Ã la 3Ã¨me1973 - 1978
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris
Bac, prÃ©pa et BTS1978 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Laboratoires Servier - Biostatistique (Administratif)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE 1987 - 1990
-
WYETH AYERST RESEARCH - Biostatisticienne (Autre)- Paris 1989 - 1990
-
DIVA FRANCE - ReprÃ©sentante IDF (Commercial)- Le coteau 1990 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine LEQUEUX
-
Vit Ã :
BOIS COLOMBES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1962 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CommerÃ§ante
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie
-
