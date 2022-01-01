Catherine LIENHARDT (CATHERINE LIENHARDT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA BLIES- Sarreguemines 1963 - 1965
-
COLLEGE DES TERRASSES- Troyes 1973 - 1974
-
Collège Cathol Assomption- Bondy 1974 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LIENHARDT (CATHERINE LIENHARDT)
-
Vit à :
CHENÔVE, France
-
Née le :
9 mars 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine LIENHARDT (CATHERINE LIENHARDT) a ajouté Collège Cathol Assomption à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LIENHARDT (CATHERINE LIENHARDT) a ajouté COLLEGE DES TERRASSES à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LIENHARDT (CATHERINE LIENHARDT) a ajouté ECOLE DE LA BLIES à son parcours scolaire