Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bouchard (L Ile Bouchard)- L'ile bouchard 1952 - 1960
-
Lycée Rabelais- Chinon 1961 - 1967
-
Université François Rabelais- Tours 1967 - 1972
-
IUT DE TOURS- Tours
Intégrée directement en 2ème année pour un DUT carrière de l'information et de la documentation1970 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LIMOUSIN (BIDAUX)
-
Vit à :
GIF SUR YVETTE, France
-
Née le :
27 juin 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Algérie - Allemagne - Australie - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Canada - Chine - Croatie - Danemark - Espagne - États-Unis - Finlande - France - Grèce - Irlande - Italie - Japon - Macédoine - Maroc - Norvège - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - Haïti - Serbie - Suède - Suisse - Tchéquie - Tunisie - Turquie - Viêt Nam
Albanie - Argentine - Biélorussie - Bolivie - Brésil - Bulgarie - Chili - Cuba - Estonie - Hongrie - Inde - Iran - Islande - Kazakhstan - Lettonie - Lituanie - Madagascar - Moldavie - Mongolie - Monténégro - Nouvelle-Zélande - Paraguay - Pérou - Roumanie - République Dominicaine - Russie - Slovaquie - Ukraine - Uruguay
-
-
-
Catherine LIMOUSIN (BIDAUX) a ajouté IUT DE TOURS à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LIMOUSIN (BIDAUX) a ajouté Université François Rabelais à son parcours scolaire
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
