Catherine LUCAS (LIBOUREL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Gérard Philipe- Aulnay sous bois 1968 - 1972
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Aulnay sous bois 1972 - 1977
-
IUT DE VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse 1977 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LUCAS (LIBOUREL)
-
Vit à :
DAMMARTIN EN GOELE, France
-
Née le :
3 nov. 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante de gestion
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine LUCAS (LIBOUREL) a ajouté IUT DE VILLETANEUSE à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LUCAS (LIBOUREL) a reconnu Catherine LUCAS (LIBOUREL) sur la photo 5eme
-
Catherine LUCAS (LIBOUREL) a reconnu Catherine LUCAS (LIBOUREL) sur la photo seconde
-
Catherine LUCAS (LIBOUREL) a reconnu Evelyne BOCQUET (COUVOIS) sur la photo seconde