Catherine LUCRECE (BERNARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-sernin- Toulouse 1965 - 1970
-
Université Paul Sabatier- Toulouse 1970 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
VERILOG- Toulouse 1984 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LUCRECE (BERNARD)
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Née le :
10 mai 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine LUCRECE (BERNARD) a ajouté Lycée Saint-sernin à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LUCRECE (BERNARD) a ajouté Verilog à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine LUCRECE (BERNARD) a ajouté Université Paul Sabatier à son parcours scolaire