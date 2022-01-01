Catherine MALLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Castel- Argences 1971 - 1976
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Caen 1977 - 1979
Parcours club
-
CES JEAN CASTEL- Argences
JOUEUSE HANDBALL EN ASSU1971 - 1976
-
Lycee Jean Rostand- Caen
JOUEUSE HANDBALL EN ASSU1976 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Groupe Brière Industrie - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Moult 1980 - 1993
-
Modling Travyl - Secrétaire commerciale (Administratif)- Mezidon canon 1981 - 1981
-
Batideco - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Eaubonne 1994 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine MALLET
-
Vit à :
BUCHELAY, France
-
Née le :
10 janv. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2