Catherine MAZINGARBE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Elementaire Claude Bernard à Tourcoing- Tourcoing 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Boris Vian- Croix 1978 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine MAZINGARBE
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine MAZINGARBE a reconnu Mohamed AZIZI sur la photo 3ème Offenbach
-
Catherine MAZINGARBE a reconnu Claude ARNAUD sur la photo 3ème Offenbach
-
Catherine MAZINGARBE a reconnu Aicha AOUADI sur la photo 3ème Offenbach
-
Catherine MAZINGARBE a reconnu Catherine MAZINGARBE sur la photo 3ème Offenbach
-
Catherine MAZINGARBE a ajoutÃ© Ecole Elementaire Claude Bernard à Tourcoing Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine MAZINGARBE a ajoutÃ© Collège Boris Vian Ã son parcours scolaire