Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE ET PRIMAIRE COLONEL LEDEUIL- Chateaudun 1965 - 1970
-
Collège Emile Zola- Chateaudun 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée émile Zola - Châteaudun- Chateaudun 1974 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
Base Aerienne 279- Chateaudun 1978 - 1979
-
Base Aerienne 107 Villacoublay- Velizy villacoublay 1979 - 1981
-
Base Aérienne 117 Paris Balard- Paris 1981 - 1993
-
CAMP DES LOGES- Saint germain en laye 1994 - 2000
-
DGA PARIS BESSSIERES- Paris 1996 - 2000
-
Inter Armées Dirisi Maisons Laffitte- Maisons laffitte 2000 - 2007
-
Ministère De La Défense- 2008 - 2011
-
Base Aérienne 709- Cognac 2012 - 2019
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine MILLET (LANSARD)
-
Vit à :
MONTMOREAU SAINT CYBARD, France
-
Née le :
28 oct. 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
-
