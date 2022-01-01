Catherine MORIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Orleans 1974 - 1979
Lycée Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans 1979 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
Laboratoires Servier- 1982 - 2019
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine MORIN
Vit Ã :
ORLEANS, France
NÃ©e le :
15 juil. 1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
