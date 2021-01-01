RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Dijon
Catherine NUGUES (GEORGEON ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN BAPTISTE LALLEMAND- Dijon 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Gaston Bachelard- Dijon 1983 - 1985
-
Collège Boris Vian- Talant 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Montchapet- Dijon 1987 - 1990
-
LYCEE SAINT BENIGNE- Dijon 1990 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine NUGUES (GEORGEON )
-
Vit à :
DIJON, France
-
Née le :
6 janv. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine NUGUES (GEORGEON ) a ajouté LYCEE SAINT BENIGNE à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine NUGUES (GEORGEON ) a ajouté Lycée Montchapet à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine NUGUES (GEORGEON ) a ajouté ECOLE JEAN BAPTISTE LALLEMAND à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine NUGUES (GEORGEON ) a ajouté Collège Boris Vian à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine NUGUES (GEORGEON ) a ajouté Collège Gaston Bachelard à son parcours scolaire