Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Trois Quartiers- Toulon 1970 - 1978
-
COLLEGE STRASBOURG- Toulon 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Rouvière- Toulon 1982 - 1983
-
Lycée Dumont D'urville- Toulon 1983 - 1986
-
Université Du Sud Toulon Var- La garde 1986 - 1988
-
UNIVERSITE AIX MARSEILLE I- Aix en provence 1989 - 1992
-
Université De Nice - Sophia Antipolis- Nice 1992 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ)
-
Vit à :
COUBLEVIE, France
-
Née en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Autriche - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ) a ajouté Université De Nice - Sophia Antipolis à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ) a ajouté UNIVERSITE AIX MARSEILLE I à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ) a ajouté Université Du Sud Toulon Var à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ) a ajouté Lycée Dumont D'urville à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ) a ajouté Lycée Rouvière à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ) a ajouté COLLEGE STRASBOURG à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine PEREZ (GONZALEZ) a ajouté Ecole Des Trois Quartiers à son parcours scolaire