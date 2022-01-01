RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Joinville-le-Pont ainsi que le rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives dans le Val-de-Marne.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATENELLE POLANGIS RUE JOSEPH JOUGLA- Joinville le pont 1970 - 1973
-
Ecole Polangis (Anc Oudinot)- Joinville le pont 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Joinville le pont 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Condorcet- La varenne saint hilaire 1983 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine PETIT
-
Vit Ã :
JOINVILLE LE PONT, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Clerc de notaire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
