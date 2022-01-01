Catherine PIGEARD (ERNY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Argenteuil 1964 - 1974
-
Collège Sainte-geneviève- Argenteuil 1974 - 1977
-
Institution Ste Jeanne D'arc- Colombes 1977 - 1978
-
Cours Secondaire D'asnières- Asnieres sur seine 1978 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine PIGEARD (ERNY)
-
Vit Ã :
EN MAYENNE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
27 mai 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
