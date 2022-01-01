Catherine RIBOTTA (SACRÉ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Chapelle Voland)- Chapelle voland 1974 - 1977
-
Ecole Unique- Loubejac 1977 - 1980
-
Collège Antoine Bourdelle- Montauban 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Michelet- Montauban 1984 - 1987
-
Iut Paul Sabatier Rangueil Université De Toulouse Iii- Toulouse 1987 - 1991
-
Ifsi Montauban- Montauban 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Clinique Saint Michel Toulouse- Toulouse 1996 - 1997
-
CLINIQUE DES CEDRES- Cornebarrieu 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine RIBOTTA (SACRÉ)
-
Vit à :
VERDUN SUR GARONNE, France
-
Née le :
24 avril 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
