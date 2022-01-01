Catherine RIGNOL (THOMAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Bellevue- Toulouse 1976 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
Total - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1986 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine RIGNOL (THOMAS)
-
Vit Ã :
BANGKOK, Thaïlande
-
NÃ©e le :
1 sept. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
