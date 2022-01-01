Catherine ROUSSEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire De La Butte St Pierre- Donnemarie dontilly 1956 - 1961
-
ECOLE BOUTEMY- Brie comte robert 1961 - 1964
-
CEG DE BRIE COMTE ROBERT- Brie comte robert 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée J Amyot- Melun 1968 - 1972
-
Iufm Melun-belle Ombre Site Départemental De Seine Et Marne- Melun 1973 - 1975
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE - Enseignante- Villeparisis 1975 - 1976
-
Lycée Saint-aspais - Enseignante (Voie générale)- Melun 1976 - 1977
-
SAINT ASPAIS - Enseignante- Melun 1976 - 1977
Parcours club
-
Association Renaissance Du Château De Portes- Portes 1969 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
Http://jardin-paysagiste-eure-loir.over-blog.com- Serez 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine ROUSSEAU
-
Vit à :
ROUSSEAU, France
-
Née le :
25 août 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gérante de acces-jardins
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - France - - Italie - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
