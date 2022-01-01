Catherine SALOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Catherine SALOU

  • Vit Ã  :

    BURES SUR YVETTE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    19 dÃ©c. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages