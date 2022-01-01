Catherine SENDRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUP CENTRE- Marseille 1971 - 1976
-
Lycée Marcel Pagnol- Marseille 1977 - 1985
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS LA CAPELETTE- Marseille 1986 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine SENDRA
-
-
NÃ©e le :
10 janv. 1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Tanneguy FLOHIC sur la photo 1ERE S 9
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Yannick FESTINESI sur la photo 1ERE S 9
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Yannick FESTINESI sur la photo TD 12
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Bernard OLIVE sur la photo CM2
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Nathalie AUDIBERT (BRETON) sur la photo CM2
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Eric PEYROT sur la photo 1ERE S 9
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Eric PEYROT sur la photo 1ère D lycée Marcel Pagnol
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu PiÃ©rick JEANNOUTOT sur la photo 1ère D lycée Marcel Pagnol
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Patricia MERELLE sur la photo 2EME 4 OPTION GESTION
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Laurence SANGIOVANNI (LIGUORI) sur la photo 2EME 4 OPTION GESTION
-
Catherine SENDRA a ajoutÃ© Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers La Capelette Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine SENDRA a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Classe de seconde
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Didier LUPO sur la photo TD 12
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Jean-louis OLIVIER sur la photo TD 12
-
Catherine SENDRA a reconnu Tanneguy FLOHIC sur la photo TD 12