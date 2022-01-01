Catherine VAN SCHENDEL (BRUN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Pierre Guillard (Vic En Bigorre)- Vic en bigorre 1973 - 1982
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Vic en bigorre 1981 - 1985
Lycée Théophile Gautier- Tarbes 1985 - 1989
Institut Supérieur Européen De Gestion (Iseg) Toulouse- Toulouse 1991 - 1993
ISEG- Toulouse
BTS Action CO1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
MAIF - RESPONSABLE SECTUER CONTRAT (Commercial)- Foix 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine VAN SCHENDEL (BRUN)
Vit à :
VARILHES, France
Née en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable secteur assurance
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Catherine VAN SCHENDEL (BRUN) a ajouté Institut Supérieur Européen De Gestion (iseg) Toulouse à son parcours scolaire
Catherine VAN SCHENDEL (BRUN) a reconnu Catherine BRUNE sur la photo ce2