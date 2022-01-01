Catherine VERRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Quatremaire- Mitry mory 1965 - 1968
-
Ecole Jean Moulin (Mitry Mory)- Mitry mory 1968 - 1971
-
Ecole Francois Couperin (Mitry Mory)- Mitry mory 1971 - 1973
-
LYCEE PAUL VAILLANT COUTURIER- Mitry mory 1973 - 1978
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Mitry mory 1973 - 1978
-
LEP- Mitry mory 1978 - 1980
-
LYCEE PAUL VAILLANT COUTURIER- Mitry mory 1979 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE MITRY MORY - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Mitry mory 1981 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine VERRIER
-
Vit à :
MITRY MORY, France
-
Née le :
24 août 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ADJOINT PRINCIPAL
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
