Catherine VERRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Catherine VERRIER

  • Vit à :

    MITRY MORY, France

  • Née le :

    24 août 1962 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    ADJOINT PRINCIPAL

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages