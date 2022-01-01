Catherine VIGNIER (SAILLY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Langevin- Saint pol sur mer 1961 - 1970
-
Collège Robespierre- Saint pol sur mer 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Jean Bart- Dunkerque 1975 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre De Tri La Poste Bobigny - Agent d exploitation- Bobigny 1980 - 1988
-
La Poste Bureau De Viroflay - Agent d'exploitation (Autre)- Viroflay 2000 - 2003
-
La Poste Cigap - Assistante ressources humaines (Ressources humaines)- Saint quentin en yvelines 2003 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine VIGNIER (SAILLY)
-
Vit à :
BISCARROSSE, France
-
Née en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
