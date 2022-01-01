Cathy BERNOT (ANTOINE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Ecole Maternelle De Vitry Le Croisé- Vitry le croise 1986 - 1988
Ecole De Buxières Sur Arce- Buxieres sur arce 1988 - 1990
Collège Henri Breton- Bar sur seine 1993 - 1997
Lycée Camille Claudel- Troyes 1999 - 2002
Prénom Nom :Cathy BERNOT (ANTOINE)
Vit à :
LA RIVIÈRE-DE-CORPS, France
Née le :
23 janv. 1983 (39 ans)
Profession :
Réceptionniste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Voyages
Cathy BERNOT (ANTOINE) a reconnu Patrice SEURAT sur la photo cm2
Cathy BERNOT (ANTOINE) a reconnu Stephane DOSIERE sur la photo cm2
Cathy BERNOT (ANTOINE) a reconnu Kevin CATTEL sur la photo cm2
Cathy BERNOT (ANTOINE) a reconnu Alexis DEFRANCE sur la photo cm2
Cathy BERNOT (ANTOINE) a reconnu Alice VIGNAT (FAUCONNET) sur la photo cm2