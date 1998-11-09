Cathy BONET (BONET CATHY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Carette (Vendeuil)- Vendeuil 2010 - maintenant
-
Lycée Gay Lussac- Chauny 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cathy BONET (BONET CATHY)
-
Vit à :
TERGNIER, France
-
Née le :
9 nov. 1998 (23 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cathy BONET (BONET CATHY) a ajouté Lycée Gay Lussac à son parcours scolaire
-
Cathy BONET (BONET CATHY) a ajouté Ecole Paul Carette (Vendeuil) à son parcours scolaire