Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PANTIGNY- Libercourt
Enseignants : Mme DUPONT, Mr DECKER, Mr HUET, Mr LEFRANC, Mr MARCHAND1974 - 1979
-
Collège Jean De Saint-aubert- Libercourt
Classes de 6A, 5B, 4D, 3D1979 - 1983
-
LYCEES LEP OIGNIES- Oignies
B.E.P. StÃ©nodactylographe C.A.P. StÃ©nodactylographe1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel Joliot Curie- Oignies 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Université De Caen - Laboratoire De Recherche - SecrÃ©taire administrative (Administratif)- Caen 1987 - 1990
-
Biscuiterie L'alsacienne - EmployÃ©e de fabrication (Autre)- Calais 1990 - 1990
-
SPIE BATIGNOLLES TP - SecrÃ©taire administrative (Autre)- Cergy
SecrÃ©tariat1991 - 1991
-
BOUYGUES OFFSHORE - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Autre)- Saint quentin en yvelines
Service ComptabilitÃ©1991 - 1993
-
MAIRIE DE CALAIS - SecrÃ©taire administrative (Autre)- Calais
SecrÃ©tariat du C.C.P.D.1994 - 1995
-
Magasin Boulanger - OpÃ©ratrice de saisie (Administratif)- Calais 2000 - 2000
-
Champion Ceret - Vendeuse (Commercial)- Ceret 2004 - 2004
-
Chaine Thermale Du Soleil Amelie Les Bains - Auxiliaire thermale (Autre)- Amelie les bains palalda 2004 - 2004
-
CARREFOUR MARKET- Ceret 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cathy JOLY
-
Vit Ã :
AMÃ‰LIE-LES-BAINS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à tous ceux et celles qui me reconnaissent.
N'hésitez pas à m'faire un p'tit clin d'oeil ! ça fait toujours plaisir !
Profession :
EmployÃ©e commerciale
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
