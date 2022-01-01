Cathy MOUTON (MOUTON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Monnet- Aubigny en artois 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Albert Châtelet- Saint pol sur ternoise 1992 - 1995
-
Iut-a Informatique De Gestion- Villeneuve d'ascq 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Nord de France (Crédit Agricole)- LILLE 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cathy MOUTON (MOUTON)
-
Vit à :
VILLERS BRULIN, France
-
Née le :
22 sept. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cathy MOUTON (MOUTON) a ajouté Credit Agricole Nord De France à son parcours professionnel
-
Cathy MOUTON (MOUTON) a ajouté Iut-a Informatique De Gestion à son parcours scolaire
-
Cathy MOUTON (MOUTON) a ajouté Lycée Albert Châtelet à son parcours scolaire
-
Cathy MOUTON (MOUTON) a ajouté Collège Jean Monnet à son parcours scolaire