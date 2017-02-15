Cathy PICHON (HALL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Pierre (Plougastel Daoulas)- Plougastel daoulas 1978 - 1982
-
Ecole Enfant Jesus (Carhaix Plouguer)- Carhaix plouguer 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Saint-tremeur- Carhaix plouguer 1986 - 1989
-
Collège Charles De Foucauld- Brest 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Charles De Foucauld- Brest 1990 - 1994
-
Université De Bretagne Occidentale : Brest- Brest 1995 - 1997
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 1- Rennes 1997 - 1999
-
Fiti2a- Quimper 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Technopole Quimper-cornouaille - Apprentie ingÃ©nieur (Autre)- Quimper 1999 - 2002
-
INTER BIO NORMANDIE - Directrice (Autre)- Caen
Promotion et dÃ©veloppement des produits issus de l'Agriculture Biologique en Normandie2003 - 2012
-
MAISON DE LA BIO - ChargÃ©e de mission- Daoulas 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cathy PICHON (HALL)
-
Vit Ã :
PLOUGASTEL DAOULAS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
20 janv. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous ceux que j'ai pu rencontrer lors de mes différents parcours. N'hésitez pas à me laisser un message !
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Irlande - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
