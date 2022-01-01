Cathy REICHART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Empereurs (Chateaudun)- Chateaudun 1985 - 1989
Lycée Professionnel Jean-félix Paulsen- Chateaudun 1993 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
FLEXTRONICS- Chateaudun 2007 - 2008
VORWERK THERMOMIX - Conseillere thermomix- Chartres 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Cathy REICHART
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE DU NOYER, France
Née le :
18 nov. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CONSEILLERE thermomix
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
