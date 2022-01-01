Cecile ABEL (BOS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALEXANDRE FOURTANIER- Toulouse 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Pierre De Fermat- Toulouse 1981 - 1987
-
Lycée Français De Los Angeles- Los angeles 1987 - 1988
-
UCLA- Los angeles 1990 - 1992
-
UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON- Seattle 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Intel, Corp. - Directrice marketing (Marketing)- Portland 1997 - 2007
-
Blue Research - Dirigeante (Direction générale)- Portland 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cecile ABEL (BOS)
-
Vit à :
SAN DIEGO, Etats-Unis
-
Née en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Partner a Blue Research