Cecile ABEL (BOS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Intel, Corp.  - Directrice marketing (Marketing)

     -  Portland 1997 - 2007

  • Blue Research  - Dirigeante (Direction générale)

     -  Portland 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Cecile ABEL (BOS)

  • Vit à :

    SAN DIEGO, Etats-Unis

  • Née en :

    1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Partner a Blue Research

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages