Parcours
Parcours club
-
CLUB DES MAJORETTES ET MINIRETTES DE VATAN- Vatan 1986 - 1998
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GROUPE SCOLAIRE LA POTERNE- Vatan 1988 - 1992
-
Collège Ferdinand De Lesseps- Vatan 1992 - 1997
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean D'alembert- Issoudun 1997 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
LIMOISE DISTRIBUTION - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Issoudun 2001 - 2003
-
BERRY SERVICES - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)- La chatre 2003 - 2004
-
OUTIROR - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Saint cyr sur loire 2004 - 2007
-
INTERMARCHE - Comptable (Administratif)- Joue les tours 2008 - 2016
-
Confort Menuiserie Delmas - SecrÃ©taire comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Chinon 2016 - 2019
-
LA MENUISERIE CHINONAISE - Directrice gÃ©nÃ©rale (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Chinon 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cecile BIDAULT
-
Vit Ã :
RIVARENNES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou!!
Bonjour a tous ceux qui me reconnaitront !! Vous pouvez me joindre sur titececile37@gmail.com
A bientot j'espère !!
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
