Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE TURPAULT- Bois d'arcy 1974 - 1980
-
Collège Mozart- Bois d'arcy 1981 - 1984
-
Lycee Enseignement Technique Saint Cyr L Ecole- Saint cyr l'ecole 1984 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES
-
Vit à :
DAX, France
-
Née le :
25 juin 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES a reconnu Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES sur la photo CE1
-
Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES a reconnu Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES sur la photo CE1
-
Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES a reconnu Catherine CHAMBON sur la photo CE1
-
Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES a reconnu Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES sur la photo 5e F
-
Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES a reconnu Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES sur la photo 6e G
-
Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES a ajouté Lycee Enseignement Technique Saint Cyr L Ecole à son parcours scolaire
-
Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES a ajouté Collège Mozart à son parcours scolaire
-
Cecile Christelle Elisabeth MAGALHAES a ajouté ECOLE TURPAULT à son parcours scolaire