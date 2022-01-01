RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JEAN MACE- Bron 1968 - 1976
Collège Louis Pasteur- Bron 1976 - 1980
Lycée Edouard Herriot- Lyon 1980 - 1984
école Kiné-ergo Lyon- Lyon 1985 - 1988
Institut Formation En Masso-kinésitherapie- Lyon 1985 - 1988
Parcours club
VILLEURBANNE NATATION- Villeurbanne 1970 - 1986
DAUPHIN VILLEURBANNAIS- Villeurbanne 1970 - 1988
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Cecile MARCONNET (GUILLOT)
Vit à :
LYON, France
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée,4filles,toujours à Lyon
Profession :
Masseur kinesitherapeute osteopathe
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Sénégal
