RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Villecomtal-sur-Arros
CÃ©cile RUEL (RÃ‰VEILLON ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Cours Privé Albert Legrand- Bordeaux 1985 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :CÃ©cile RUEL (RÃ‰VEILLON )
-
Vit Ã :
VILLECOMTAL SUR ARROS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
3 avril 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
CÃ©cile RUEL (RÃ‰VEILLON ) a ajoutÃ© Cours Privé Albert Legrand Ã son parcours scolaire
-
CÃ©cile RUEL (RÃ‰VEILLON ) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Quatrième enfant
Quatrième enfant
-
CÃ©cile RUEL (RÃ‰VEILLON ) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Troisième enfant
Troisième enfant
-
CÃ©cile RUEL (RÃ‰VEILLON ) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Deuxième enfant
Deuxième enfant
-
CÃ©cile RUEL (RÃ‰VEILLON ) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Premier enfant
Premier enfant