Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RENAISSANCE- Le havre 1969 - 2005
-
Groupe Ilot Iii - Caucriauville- Le havre 1970 - 1991
-
ECOLE EUGENE VARLIN- Le havre 1975 - 2005
-
ECOLE EDOUARD VAILLANT- Le havre 1978 - 1987
-
Collège Eugène Varlin- Le havre 1980 - 1983
-
LES VIKINGS- Le havre 1987 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
517 E Regt Train- Vernon 1992 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cedric CEDRIC CHAPON (CHAPON)
-
Vit Ã :
LES LOGES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié,j'ai 2 enfants ho mise a jours 3 enfants
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
