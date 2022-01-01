Cedric DARLOY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EPC J MOULIN- Montgeron 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Georges Pompidou- Montgeron 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée De Montgeron- Montgeron 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Charlemagne- Paris 1994 - 1997
-
CLASSE PREPA LYCEE CHARLEMAGNE- Paris 1994 - 1997
-
Isep (Institut Supérieur D'electronique De Paris)- Paris 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
NEXTENSO - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Antony 2000 - 2004
-
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent) - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- MASSY 2004 - maintenant
-
Alcatel Lucent - DÃ©veloppeur (Administratif)- NOZAY 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cedric DARLOY
-
Vit Ã :
ESTOUCHES, France
-
NÃ© le :
10 mars 1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur R&D
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Belgique - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Italie - Kenya - Luxembourg - - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo CE2
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo CP2 1982 1983
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo CE1 CE2
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo Spé PC
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo Terminale C 93-94 Lycée de Montgeron
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo 1ère S 11 - 92-93 Lycée Montgeron
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo 2nde 16 - 91-92 Lycée Montgeron
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo Math Sup 94-95 Charlemagne
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo Maternelle
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo CP1 1981 - 1982
-
Cedric DARLOY a reconnu Cedric DARLOY sur la photo ce1-ce2