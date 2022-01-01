Cedric GAUTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Saint malo 1988 - 1995
-
Collège Saint-bernard- Begard 1996 - 2002
-
Collège Le Bocage- Dinard 1997 - 1998
-
Collège Châteaubriand- Plancoet 1999 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cedric GAUTIER
-
Vit à :
SAINT MALO, France
-
Né le :
28 oct. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cedric GAUTIER a ajouté Collège Châteaubriand à son parcours scolaire
-
Cedric GAUTIER a reconnu Cedric GAUTIER sur la photo ce2
-
Cedric GAUTIER a reconnu Cedric GAUTIER sur la photo cm1
-
Cedric GAUTIER a ajouté Collège Saint-bernard à son parcours scolaire