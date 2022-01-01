Cedric GEORGE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE MIXTE- Faimes 1988 - 1992
-
Institut Notre Dame- Waremme 1992 - 1993
-
Institut Saint-laurent- Waremme 1993 - 1994
-
College Saint-louis- Waremme 1994 - 1998
-
INPRES- Seraing (jemeppe/meuse) 1998 - 1999
-
I.s.e.t.- Liege (grivegnee) 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Ministere De La Défence National- Melsbroek 2000 - maintenant
-
Ministere De La Défence National - Avionics (Technique)- Melsbroek 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cedric GEORGE
-
Vit à :
MOMALLE, Belgique
-
Né le :
21 déc. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible