Cedric GODFROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre Dame Des Dunes- Dunkerque 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Privé Epid- Dunkerque 1996 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cedric GODFROY
-
Vit Ã :
GHYVELDE, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 juin 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cedric GODFROY a reconnu Cedric GODFROY sur la photo Cm1
-
Cedric GODFROY a reconnu Cedric GODFROY sur la photo CE1 Mr Cuvelier
-
Cedric GODFROY a reconnu Cedric GODFROY sur la photo CE2 Mme Rémy
-
Cedric GODFROY a reconnu Cedric GODFROY sur la photo CM2 91/92
-
Cedric GODFROY a ajoutÃ© Lycée Privé Epid Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Cedric GODFROY a ajoutÃ© Collège Notre Dame Des Dunes Ã son parcours scolaire