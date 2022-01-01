Cedric GOLFIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LA PLANTADE- Bort les orgues 1976 - 1985
-
Collège Marmontel- Bort les orgues 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionel Pierre Caraminot- Egletons 1989 - 1991
-
PIERRE CARAMINOT- Egletons 1989 - 1991
-
Lycee Pierre Caraminot- Egletons 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionel Pierre Caraminot- Egletons 1991 - 1993
-
Iut Génie Mécanique- Montlucon 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Visteon- ROUGEGOUTTE 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cedric GOLFIER
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet Etudes
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Cedric GOLFIER a reconnu Cedric GOLFIER sur la photo 2eme année BTS MAI