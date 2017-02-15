CÃ©dric LAUNAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA PROVIDENCE- Reims 1983 - 1993
Collège Rogelet- Reims 1993 - 1995
Jean Baptiste De La Salle- Reims 1995 - 1998
Lycée Saint-michel- Reims 1999 - 2001
Jean Baptiste De La Salle- Reims 2012 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
Carrefour- REIMS 2001 - 2002
Champion Gambetta - EmployÃ© libre service (Autre)- Reims 2002 - 2004
LECLERC CHAMPFLEURY - EmployÃ© commercial (Autre)- Champfleury 2004 - 2008
Informatiq' Assistance - Assistant informatique Ã domicile (Informatique)- Reims 2011 - 2022
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :CÃ©dric LAUNAY
Vit Ã :
AGUILCOURT, France
NÃ© le :
24 janv. 1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
fiancÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
