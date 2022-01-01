Cédric LEBOEUF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Lassigny)- Lassigny 1988 - 1995
-
COLLEGE ABEL LEFRANC- Lassigny
6B 5B 4B 3B1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Jean Calvin- Noyon
2nd 3 1 STG1 Terminale STGC2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Paul Claudel- Laon 2003 - 2005
Parcours club
-
FOOTBALL CLUB DE LASSIGNY- Lassigny 1991 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
LEVER FABERGE FRANCE - Ouvrier (Production)- Le meux 2005 - 2006
-
YVES SAINT LAURENT PARFUMS - Ouvrier (Production)- Lassigny 2006 - 2006
-
YVES SAINT LAURENT PARFUMS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lassigny 2006 - 2006
-
Leroy Merlin - Ouvrier (Production)- JAUX 2006 - 2006
-
Telliez Interactive - Développeur web (Informatique)- Compiegne 2006 - 2008
-
MENTAL WORKS - Développeur web (Informatique)- Compiegne 2008 - 2016
-
PHONE CONTROL - Développeur web (Informatique)- Noyon 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cédric LEBOEUF
-
Vit à :
UGNY LE GAY, France
-
Né le :
9 mai 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Développeur web
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
Australie - Chypre - Cuba - Égypte - Fidji - - Maurice - Jamaïque - Japon - - Nouvelle-Zélande - Philippines
-
Cédric LEBOEUF a ajouté PHONE CONTROL à son parcours professionnel