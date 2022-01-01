Cedric MALHEIRO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Bethune)- Bethune 1980 - 1986
Collège Liberté- Annezin 1990 - 1994
Lycée Professionnel Salvador Allende- Bethune 1994 - 1996
Lycée Professionnel Fernand Degrugillier- Auchel 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Forclum Industrie Nord (Norelec) - CE (Autre)- Verquin 1996 - maintenant
NORELEC INDUSTRIE - CE (Technique)- Verquin 1996 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
MARINS POMPIERS- Cherbourg 1998 - 1999
FUSILIER MARIN- Cherbourg 1998 - 1999
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Cedric MALHEIRO
Vit à :
SAINT POL SUR TERNOISE, France
Né en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'équipe elec
Mes goûts et passions
