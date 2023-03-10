Cedric MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • GARAGE NICOL

     -  Prat 2000 - 2002

  • DAUNAT BRETAGNE  - Agent de production (Production)

     -  Guingamp 2002 - 2007

  • FARMOR  - Préparateur de commande  (Production)

     -  Guingamp 2007 - 2009

  • Celtigel  - Préparateur de commande  (Production)

     -  Plelo 2009 - 2010

  • Triskell Peintures  - Peintre en bâtiment (Autre)

     -  Tredarzec 2010 - 2010

  • Bricoman  - Conseiller vendeur (Commercial)

     -  Sarreguemines 2011 - 2013

  • CONTINENTAL PNEUS SARREGUEMINES  - Préparateur de commande  (Production)

     -  Sarreguemines 2013 - 2015

  • Conserveries Stephan  - Préparateur de commande  (Production)

     -  Guingamp 2016 - 2017

  • Cerp  - Préparateur de commande  (Production)

     -  Morlaix 2022 - 2023

  • Ecf  - Formation caces (Autre)

     -  Landivisiau 2023 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Cedric MARTIN

  • Vit à :

    MORLAIX, France

  • Né le :

    27 juin 1983 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Cedric 40 ans de Bretagne Finistère (29)

  • Profession :

    Cariste et préparateur de commande

