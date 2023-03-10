Cedric MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Ossey Les Trois Maisons)- Ossey les trois maisons 1990 - 1994
-
Collège Le Noyer Marchand- Romilly sur seine 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
GARAGE NICOL- Prat 2000 - 2002
-
DAUNAT BRETAGNE - Agent de production (Production)- Guingamp 2002 - 2007
-
FARMOR - Préparateur de commande (Production)- Guingamp 2007 - 2009
-
Celtigel - Préparateur de commande (Production)- Plelo 2009 - 2010
-
Triskell Peintures - Peintre en bâtiment (Autre)- Tredarzec 2010 - 2010
-
Bricoman - Conseiller vendeur (Commercial)- Sarreguemines 2011 - 2013
-
CONTINENTAL PNEUS SARREGUEMINES - Préparateur de commande (Production)- Sarreguemines 2013 - 2015
-
Conserveries Stephan - Préparateur de commande (Production)- Guingamp 2016 - 2017
-
Cerp - Préparateur de commande (Production)- Morlaix 2022 - 2023
-
Ecf - Formation caces (Autre)- Landivisiau 2023 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Saisonnier Nomade En Camion Aménagé- Narbonne 2017 - 2022
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cedric MARTIN
-
Vit à :
MORLAIX, France
-
Né le :
27 juin 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cedric 40 ans de Bretagne Finistère (29)
Profession :
Cariste et préparateur de commande
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
